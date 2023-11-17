Schoolcraft Capital LLC Takes $29.12 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,121,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.0% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 410.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.83. 1,420,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.92 and its 200-day moving average is $436.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

