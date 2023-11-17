Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 460,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 263,206 shares.The stock last traded at $49.53 and had previously closed at $49.07.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

