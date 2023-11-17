Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.15. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 1,138 shares traded.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

