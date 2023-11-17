SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.95 ($0.05). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), with a volume of 229,513 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.
