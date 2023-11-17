Shelton Capital Management Acquires 4,351 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,014. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $228.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.