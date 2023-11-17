Shelton Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.40. 1,940,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,542. The stock has a market cap of $464.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $250.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.