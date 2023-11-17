Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Rises By 6.0%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.0 %

ChampionX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,163. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ChampionX by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

