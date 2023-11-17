Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expands By 5.9%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. 1,042,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1,185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Freshpet by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

