Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Declines By 7.1%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 33,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.93. 8,801,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,977,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

