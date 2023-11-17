Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Decreases By 7.5%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 197,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huize

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Huize Trading Up 16.6 %

HUIZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 118,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,765. Huize has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huize ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huize from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

