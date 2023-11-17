Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expands By 8.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 19,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,459 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,961. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

