Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Trading 41.7% Higher

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) shot up 41.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48. 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.82.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sinch AB (publ)
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.