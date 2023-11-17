Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Trading 41.7% Higher

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) shot up 41.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48. 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.82.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

