Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21. 197,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 708,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sinclair by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

