Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 174.72% and a negative net margin of 221.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS.

SYTA traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 24,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $15.20 price objective on Siyata Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

