Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 174.72% and a negative net margin of 221.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS.
Siyata Mobile Stock Up 0.8 %
SYTA traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 24,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $31,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYTA
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.