Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Down 2.8%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 17,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 41,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Snap One by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 1,447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Snap One by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

