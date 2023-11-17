Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Down 2.8%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 17,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 41,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Snap One by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 1,447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Snap One by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
