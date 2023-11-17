Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share.

NYSE SQM traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $48.33. 243,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,257. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $101.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

