Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading 8.8% Higher

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.97. 57,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 399,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $757.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,074,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,490,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $280,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

