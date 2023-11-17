SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Trading 6.3% Higher

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 72,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average daily volume of 5,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SomaLogic stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

