Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,784 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.28. 1,436,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

