Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,341 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Morningstar makes up approximately 1.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Morningstar worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,624 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total value of $2,290,189.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,435,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,857,321.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,154,730 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MORN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.43. 15,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,580. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $272.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.80.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.