Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.1 %

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. 295,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,830. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

