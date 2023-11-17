Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,349. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

