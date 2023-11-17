Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $56.51. 2,127,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,454,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

