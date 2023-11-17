Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned 1.10% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DWLD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 18,517 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $264.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

