Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. 5,759,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,068,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

