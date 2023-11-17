SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

GLD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $183.60. 2,884,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average is $180.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

