SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.93. 2,164,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

