Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31), with a volume of 31616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.31).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £37.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,560.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 75,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £23,497.07 ($28,855.54). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 270,965 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,915 and have sold 1,746,023 shares valued at $48,874,699. Insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

