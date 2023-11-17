Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of SUBCY opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.