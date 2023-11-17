Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.52. 184,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $541.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

