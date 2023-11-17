TAGStone Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,735 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

KKR traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $66.91. 635,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,300. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

