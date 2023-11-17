Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Target updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.60 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.60 EPS.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

TGT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

