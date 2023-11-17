Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Target updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.60 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.60 EPS.
Target Trading Down 0.0 %
TGT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
