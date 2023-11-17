TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 564,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

TerrAscend Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.