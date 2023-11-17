Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.21. 1,341,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.82. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.