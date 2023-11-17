TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Down 3.4%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.80 and last traded at $111.85. Approximately 207,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 271,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on TFII shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $159.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is 23.26%.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
