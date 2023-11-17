The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Buckle Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE BKE traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.70. 814,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Buckle

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $568,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.