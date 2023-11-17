The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.72. 562,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.49.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

