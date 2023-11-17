The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 70,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,426. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,214,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

