The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) versus SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) Financial Review

SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

11.0% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of SMS Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMS Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Glimpse Group has a consensus target price of $7.94, indicating a potential upside of 608.42%.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A The Glimpse Group -184.39% -109.38% -70.02%

SMS Alternatives has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SMS Alternatives and The Glimpse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Glimpse Group $13.48 million 1.38 -$28.56 million ($1.69) -0.66

SMS Alternatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Glimpse Group.

SMS Alternatives Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Cicero Inc. and changed its name to SMS Alternatives Inc. in June 2023. SMS Alternatives Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

