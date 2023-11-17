The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Insider Acquires A$46,000.00 in Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Douglas McTaggart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.60 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($29,299.36).

Douglas McTaggart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Douglas McTaggart purchased 245 shares of Lottery stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.72 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,156.89 ($736.87).

Lottery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 966.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lottery Dividend Announcement

About Lottery

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Lottery’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

