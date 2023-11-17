The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Insider Acquires A$46,000.00 in Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Douglas McTaggart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.60 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($29,299.36).
Douglas McTaggart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Douglas McTaggart purchased 245 shares of Lottery stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.72 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,156.89 ($736.87).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 966.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Lottery
The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
