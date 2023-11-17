Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $36.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $36,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. 106,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

