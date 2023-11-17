TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 127,105 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 183,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
IJR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
