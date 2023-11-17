Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,312,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $303,496,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after buying an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.51. The stock had a trading volume of 236,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,323. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

