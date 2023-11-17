Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $360,513,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.13. The stock had a trading volume of 385,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $295.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

