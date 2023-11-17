Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth $377,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 201,132 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,447,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSCP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,935. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $46.65.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

