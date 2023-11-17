Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $442,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 162,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,896. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $77.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

