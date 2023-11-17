Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,184 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,606,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,713,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.00. 36,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

