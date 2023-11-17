Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 18,495 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. 44,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,666. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.