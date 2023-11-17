Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,871 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. 1,130,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

