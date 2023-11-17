Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $2.80 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $466.58. 671,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,727,564. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

